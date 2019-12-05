Image copyright PA

A formal inquiry is to be set up by a council after complaints of the "anti-social" use of fireworks "year-round" in parts of Leeds.

The city council heard that in some cases children were throwing fireworks at vehicles, and there were illegal sales taking place.

In the city on Bonfire Night riot police were deployed after fireworks were used as weapons in Harehills.

Some imported fireworks did not meet UK standards, a council officer said.

Councillor Amanda Carter said: "Nobody wants to stop the pleasure and enjoyment of fireworks but it is becoming an increasing problem about the noise and anti-social behaviour.

"You can hear them two miles away - they are so loud these days."

An officer from the city's Anti-Social Behaviour Team told the meeting: "There is an awareness that sometimes fireworks are sometimes imported and are not to the standards of the UK - that is a growing concern."

Councillor Pauleen Grahame (Lab) said: "...The issue for me is the noise. The sale of them needs looking at."

Councillor Javaid Akhtar (Lab) said: "This is close to my heart... when kids start throwing those fireworks at the moving vehicles and at people's properties, that causes problems."

Probe will look into:

Licensing and sale of fireworks

Impact of fireworks' noise on vulnerable people and animals

Anti-social behaviour and impact on emergency services

Consultation with fire service; police; licensing and trading standards

