Image copyright Family handout Image caption Colin Vasey was thought to be wearing his pyjama bottoms when he left his house in Dewsbury

Specialist teams have travelled hundreds of miles to join a community search for a missing 81-year-old great grandfather.

Volunteers using search dogs have travelled from Kent and Wales to hunt for Colin Vasey in West Yorkshire.

Mr Vasey left his home in Dewsbury more than two weeks ago.

His family praised public support but said there had been some "negativity" with hoax calls from people claiming to have seen Mr Vasey.

Granddaughter Emma Schofield said: "The positivity outweighs this by a huge amount and we are forever grateful for the response, help and support we have received so far."

Ms Schofield said volunteers with K9 Cadlaw - specialists in victim detection dog searches - were helping the effort and that teams had come from further afield as well as across Yorkshire.

Hundreds of people have also joined daily searches and more than 18,000 have signed up to a Facebook group to share information.

Police have said they are "determined to bring Colin back to his family" and that underwater searches of the River Calder as well as foot patrols were continuing.

Image caption Mr Vasey's family said he "deeply missed" his wife Eileen

Mr Vasey, whose wife Eileen died in March, was captured on CCTV at 05:53 GMT on 17 November walking in the Owl Lane area of Dewsbury and then again at 05:40 GMT along Leeds Road.

He was last sighted at 6:01 GMT near Dewsbury Minister.

Ms Schofield said: "Everyone, the public and the police, are determined to find my granddad, whether that be to hug him or to lay him to rest. They won't stop no matter what."

