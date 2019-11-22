Image copyright Family handout Image caption Colin Vasey was thought to be wearing his pyjama bottoms when he left his house in Dewsbury

The family of an 81-year-old man who has been missing for five days have praised the huge community effort to help find him.

Hundreds of people have joined searches for great grandfather Colin Vasey and more than 10,000 have signed up to a Facebook group to share information.

Mr Vasey left his home in Dewsbury on Sunday and was last seen on CCTV by the town's minster at about 06:01 BST.

Granddaughter Emma Schofield said: "The support has been overwhelming."

Police have said they are "very concerned" about Mr Vasey and have been carrying out extensive searches.

Image caption River searches have been taking place as well as police using the helicopter and drones to scour areas

Image caption Mr Vasey's family said he "deeply missed" his wife Eileen

He was captured on CCTV footage earlier on Sunday morning at about 05.53 GMT where he was walking along Leeds Road towards the ring road in Dewsbury.

Mr Vasey, whose wife Eileen died in March, is thought to be wearing a blue fleece, grey pyjama bottoms and a dark-coloured beanie hat.

Ms Schofield, 38, said her granddad was fit and healthy, did not have dementia but to leave his house so early was "out of character".

More Yorkshire stories

The mum of three said dozens of people and businesses had been in touch to print out leaflets and search areas until late at night.

She added: "It's getting harder for us all. It's all that occupies your mind thinking where could he be and where can we look next.

"My granddad is just ace and we're missing him so much.

"The community support is really helping us. People are saying that Colin is part of their family."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.