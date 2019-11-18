Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Michael Sehannie 'poses a risk to young girls and women 'a crown court judge said

A man who grabbed a 12-year-old girl on her way to school in an attempt to sexually assault her has been jailed for four years.

Michael Sehannie, 19, tried to "bundle his victim into the bushes" in Hunslet, Leeds, in April.

He had followed three other children and one adult woman before the attack, Leeds Crown Court.

Reports showed Sehannie posed a risk of "significant serious harm to females", the court heard.

Judge Christopher Batty told Sehannie, of St Luke's Road, Beeston, who was convicted after a trial, that the kidnap was a sexually motivated offence.

Sehannie was arrested by police after the kidnap attempt on 23 April 2019 when his then girlfriend saw a police appeal picture of him and rang officers.

Leeds Crown Court heard Sehannie had been in the Old Run Road area of Hunslet from 05:30 BST "with the intention of committing a sexual offence against a child".

He had followed three other children on their way to school and a woman that morning before finally trying to "bundle his victim into the bushes."

But when two women went to help the child, Sehannie fled, but was captured on mobile phone footage.

Judge Christopher Batty said the defendant still denied the offence when examined by doctors but medical reports showed he was a "high risk to young children and females".

Judge Batty said the defendant was "adamant in his denial of the offence" but the victim was vulnerable and the attack would stay with her for years.

He told Sehannie: "She is frightened to be on her own and unnerved, the impact [of the attack] will become more serious in years to come.

Mitigating, Andrew Semple said Sehannie was "not mature and I hope he will have the chance for maturity and self awareness" during the prison sentence.

Sehannie was given an extended sentence of four years in jail and three further years on licence.

A Parole Board will decide when he should be released after at least two-thirds of his four-year sentence have been served.

