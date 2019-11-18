A former police employee is to appear in court charged over the theft of confiscated cash which was being stored at a police station.

Andrew Roberts, 53, has been charged with nine fraud offences and two offences of perverting the course of justice, West Yorkshire Police said.

He is due at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Wednesday over the offences relating to a store in Kirklees.

Mr Roberts no longer works for the force.

