Commuters faced delays when a train derailed in Leeds following a crash.

An investigation is under way into what caused the "very low-speed" crash at the Neville Hill depot on Wednesday night.

The empty passenger service struck a stationary train, delaying passengers travelling to London Kings Cross from Leeds and Lincoln on Thursday.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) said no-one was hurt and most services have returned to normal.

The train operator said there had been a "handful" of cancellations and apologised to anyone whose journey had been affected.

Self-employed IT consultant Guy Leech, who had bought a £136 ticket to travel from Leeds to London, said his day had been "messed up".

He said: "My inability to reach London as planned has cost me some money although I have other paid work I can do today for other customers thankfully.

"Although some services were running, so I could've got a later train after my cancelled one, I wouldn't have had a reservation and I assumed the services would be full by the time they got to Wakefield because of extra passengers dues to the cancellations.

"Two hours stood up, not being able to work and with a heart condition is not my idea of fun."

Sophie Wormald, who lives near the depot where the crash happened, said her house shook and she heard a bang which "sounded like metal door slamming shut".

Network Rail said there was disruption as access was restricted to the depot where many operators store trains.

LNER said most of its services had been running as normal from about lunchtime.

However, the 16:06 from London Kings Cross to Lincoln will stop at Newark North Gate, with a replacement bus service in place.

The disruption is not expected to cause issues for football fans travelling to Wembley to watch England's 1,000th senior men's international.

Most fans from Leeds and the Yorkshire area are understood to be travelling by car and coach.

