Image copyright Google Image caption The man, who was in his 60s, was discovered at a property on Whingrove Avenue

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man found dead at a house in Huddersfield.

The victim, in his 60s, was discovered on Tuesday when police were called to the property in Whingrove Avenue.

He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 16:20 GMT.

A 34-year-old man is in custody. West Yorkshire Police said detectives were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.