Riot police tackle Bonfire Night disorder in Leeds
Police in riot gear tackled Bonfire Night disorder in Leeds involving groups of youths throwing fireworks and setting bins alight.
A helicopter was also deployed to tackle the mayhem that broke out after 20:00 GMT in Harehills Road.
West Yorkshire Police said people were hurling fireworks and missiles and police vehicles were damaged.
A number of people were arrested. Police said investigations were ongoing to identify all those involved.
A number of roads were closed while officers contained the groups.
No-one was reported to have been injured, the force said.
Ch Supt Damien Miller said: "We made it clear from the outset that any instances of disorder or antisocial behaviour would not be tolerated and we were able to quickly respond."