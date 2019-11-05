Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Levi Ogden was seriously injured in the street altercation on Sunday morning

A man charged with murdering a mother of two who was found unconscious in a street has appeared in court.

Levi Ogden, 26, was discovered seriously injured in Silver Street, Halifax, on Sunday and died later in hospital.

Lloyd Birkby, also 26, of Langdale Street in the town, appeared before magistrates in Bradford earlier.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday.

More Yorkshire stories

Mr Birkby is also charged with assaulting two other people.

A fundraising appeal has been set up to pay for Ms Ogden's funeral and to support her children.

Image copyright Google Image caption Levi Ogden was found unconscious in Silver Street, Halifax and died in hospital later

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.