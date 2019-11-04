Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Levi Ogden died in hospital after being found unconscious in the street

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a woman who was found unconscious in a Halifax street.

Levi Ogden, 26, was seriously injured during an "altercation" in Silver Street on Sunday morning. She later died in hospital, police said.

Lloyd Birkby, 26, from Jubilee Road, Halifax, will appear before Bradford magistrates on Tuesday.

He is also charged with assaulting two other people during the incident.

A fundraising appeal has been set up to pay for Ms Ogden's funeral and to support her two children.

