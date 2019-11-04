Image caption Huddersfield Road at its junction with Lumb Lane has been closed

Two men have suffered serious injuries following a shooting in West Yorkshire.

Police were called to Huddersfield Road, Liversedge, at 19:10 GMT to reports of a firearms incident.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed two men, aged 22 and 27, were found with gunshot wounds.

It is believed the suspects drove away in a small, dark coloured vehicle and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The road at its junction with Lumb Lane has been closed while officers investigate.

They are also conducting high visibility patrols in the vicinity.