A pedestrian died when he and another man were hit by a car outside a racecourse.

A silver Mercedes C220 hit the two men just after the end of Saturday's race meeting at Wetherby at about 17:00 GMT.

One of the two men, aged 65, died at the scene. The second man, 52, remains in a critical condition.

The 40-year-old Mercedes driver was was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released while inquiries continue.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the crash, on the B1224 York Road, to contact them.

