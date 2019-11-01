Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Up to 50 motorcycles and quad bikes were captured causing disruption on a Leeds road

A gang of bikers "behaved dangerously and caused fear" during a Halloween "ride-out" in Leeds, police have said.

Up to 50 motorcycles and quad bikes gathered in Seacroft, Kirkstall Road and Roundhay Park before riding through the city centre on Thursday night.

Officers are tracing the riders - some of whom wore balaclavas, had mounted pavements and damaged other vehicles.

A ban on anti-social group driving was put in place after a similar incident in 2016, when 13 people were jailed.

West Yorkshire Police said it received reports, between 17:30 and 21:30 GMT, of people "being alarmed by the riders" and cars being damaged by "bikes squeezing past them in traffic".

Those involved also rode without lights, had no number plates and ignored traffic signs.

The force is looking to identify the riders, who are believed to have come from the Seacroft, Halton Moor, Harehills, Bramley and Armley areas.

An injunction was put in place banning anti-social group driving after a similar incident in 2016

Sup Jackie Marsh said officers were reviewing footage captured by CCTV and police drone cameras as part of the investigation.

"The dangerous and anti-social behaviour of those who took part in these incidents last night was completely unacceptable and put people's safety at risk and unnecessarily caused fear to members of the public," she said.

"We simply will not allow activity like this that impacts on people's lives to go unchallenged and will be taking robust action against those we identify as being involved."

Ms Marsh said the 2016 incident "should provide a very stark reminder to others of the potential penalties they can face if they choose to involve themselves in incidents like this".

Elsewhere, four people have been arrested for casting fireworks in a public place and assault, after a firework was thrown at two police officers in Bradford.

Police said it had received 1,755 emergency calls in a 24-hour period, but this figure was down by 160 compared to last year.

