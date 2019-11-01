Image copyright Reverend Ian Jones Image caption Reverend Ian Jones (pictured left) said the flagstone thefts reduced funds for the good work churches do in their communities

Police are investigating the theft of flagstones from church paths in West Yorkshire.

Thieves have targeted St Bartholomew's Church in Grange Moor and Kirkheaton Parish Church.

West Yorkshire Police is also investigating further reports of stones being taken in the Almondbury area.

Reverend Ian Jones, rector of Kirkheaton parish, believes they may have been stolen for use on people's driveways.

"The wider public need to know churches are being targeted like this and it's just not on," he said.

"As a human, it raises a feeling of anger and disgust to know someone could be so low to steal from a community's house of worship.

"As a vicar, I know I need to love and forgive these people while hoping they one day encounter Jesus as lord, turn over a new leaf, repent and start earning an honest living."

Image caption Reverend Jones believes thieves are now taking flagstones because fewer churches have lead rooves

Thieves stole about 30 to 40 flagstones from St Bartholomew's Church on 22 September.

Overnight on 30 October, 40 to 50 flagstones, dating back to as early as the 19th Century, were stolen from Kirkheaton Parish Church.

Reverend Jones said one of the church paths was now inaccessible for the elderly and disabled, as well as undertakers carrying coffins.

He believes the expensive flagstones were either stolen to order or to be sold on the black market.

Reverend Jones urged members of the public who are having their "driveways done" to beware of offers that seem "too good to be true".

Image caption Kirkheaton Parish Church is said to have been a site of Christian worship for 1,000 years

Police are trying to establish whether the thefts are connected and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Insp Graham Dyson, from Huddersfield neighbourhood policing team, said: "These offences cause untold damage within our communities and it is concerning that thieves are targeting churches."

