Image copyright Riaz Meer Image caption The cause of the fatal fire is not yet known

An elderly woman has died in a house fire in West Yorkshire.

The 89-year-old died in a blaze at a house on Cowpasture Road, Ilkley. Fire crews were called just after 08:30 GMT, West Yorkshire Police said.

The woman's family has been informed and fire service inquiries continue, as the cause of the fire is unknown.

Roads in the area have been closed and are unlikely to open until late afternoon, the force said.

More stories from Yorkshire

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.