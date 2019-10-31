Image copyright Reuters/Toby Melville Image caption The MPs pledged to use the "means at our disposal" to ensure the press accept Meghan's right to privacy

The Duchess of Sussex phoned an MP to say thank you for a letter of "solidarity" signed by female MPs.

Meghan got in touch with MP Holly Lynch after 72 cross-party MPs wrote an open letter "taking a stand" against media coverage of her and her family.

Ms Lynch said she received a call from an unknown number and it turned out to be Buckingham Palace asking if she could hold to speak to the duchess.

The Labour MP for Halifax said it was a "special moment".

"She wanted to pass on that she'd seen the letter and really appreciated the gesture," Ms Lynch said.

"We shared the sense that we are all women in public life and we are concerned about the toxic environment facing women, but if women can stand together and show some solidarity then we are in an empowered position to change things."

The letter criticised the tone of recent stories about Meghan as "outdated", "colonial" and invading her privacy.

It followed an ITV documentary where Prince Harry and Meghan described the pressure of intense media scrutiny.

Ms Lynch said she hoped the letter would be a "nudge in the right direction" and further discussions around regulation would not be necessary.

"We were really pleased to get that positive feedback directly from her," Ms Lynch said.

"I was incredibly impressed she would go to the trouble of picking up the phone and making that call directly so soon after seeing the letter, it did feel like a special moment."

Image copyright Getty Images/Jeremy Selwyn Image caption Ms Lynch said the ITV documentary showed "they are the royal family but they're very human"

The duchess recently began legal action against the Mail on Sunday, alleging the paper unlawfully published a private letter to her father.

While Prince Harry has begun legal action against the owners of the Sun, the defunct News of the World, and the Daily Mirror, in relation to alleged phone-hacking.

