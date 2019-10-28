Image caption The baby was found by emergency services on Sunday morning

A man and a woman have been arrested over the death of a four-month-old baby.

The baby was reported to have stopped breathing at a house in the Dalton area of Huddersfield on Sunday morning.

Police and paramedics attended and the child was later confirmed dead at hospital.

A man aged 44 and a 31-year-old woman arrested in connection with the child's death have been bailed pending further inquiries.

A post-mortem examination will take place this week to determine the cause of death.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: "Detectives are continuing inquiries to determine the exact circumstances of the death."

