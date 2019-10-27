Rainy weather didn't stop crowds coming along to carve a path along a town's annual pumpkin trail.
Despite recent downpours, fans of the Halloween favourite flocked to Hebden Bridge to glimpse the assortment of quirky characters scattered throughout the West Yorkshire town.
Organisers, who had promised this year's Great Pumpkin Festival would be "bigger and better than before", said turnout had been "fantastic".
It is the third time the event, organised in conjunction with Hebden Royd Town Council, has been held.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.