Image copyright Google Image caption Muhammed Hassan left his car parked on double yellow lines outside Bradford Magistrates' Court

A drug-driver who drove away from court after being banned from the roads has been jailed.

Muhammed Hassan, 21, left his car parked on double yellow lines outside Bradford Magistrates' Court in September.

Hassan, who was already banned, was caught on CCTV driving away.

On Monday, the court heard he went the wrong way down a one-way street and failed to stop for police. He was jailed for six months.

Prosecutor Philip Adams told the court that despite an existing driving ban Hassan turned up in a Volkswagen Golf which he parked illegally, and received a parking ticket.

After driving off from court, Hassan failed to stop when officers activated their blue lights, Mr Adams said.

The court heard he was speeding and ignored no entry signs as he drove the wrong way down Peckover Street.

Hassan also caused other drivers to brake hard after he "bullied his way" to merge with traffic on Shipley Airedale Road.

"He drove across the three lanes. It was busy at the time and he then drove over the raised central reservation and onto the other carriageway," Mr Adams said.

Flouted court order

Police were forced to abandon the pursuit because it was too dangerous to follow.

Hassan, of All Alone, Bradford, was later arrested and admitted charges of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Judge Jonathan Gibson said although no-one was injured Hassan had "clearly put people at risk".

"Having been disqualified and then driving you simply flouted the court's order," he told him.

The judge banned Hassan from driving for three years and three months and ordered him to take an extended re-test.

