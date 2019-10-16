Image caption The anonymous works including Robert Smith's piece (centre) were auctioned online

An anonymous postcard-sized artwork created by The Cure's lead singer has raised more than £5,000 in an auction.

Heart Research UK raised £37,500 in total by auctioning off the 450 pieces by celebrities and artists.

People could bid for the cards - but only found out the artist's identity after the online auction ended.

The mini painting by Robert Smith called "I could have held on to your heart…" featured a lyric from The Cure's Pictures of You.

It raised a total of £5,050.

Image copyright Heart Research UK Image caption Ralph Steadman's Passport photo! made £1,270 in the auction

Other contributors included Alan Ayckbourn, Chesney Hawkes, Keith Lemon, Liza Tarbuck and Zoë Wanamaker.

Other pieces to raise more than £1,000 included a painted postcard by illustrator Ralph Steadman and a work by street artist Paul Insect.

A preview of the collection was held earlier in the month.

Image copyright Karen Gavin Image caption Paul Insect's Reflection made £2,500

Kate Bratt-Farrar, chief executive of the Leeds-based charity said the project allowed people to support medical research and own "their own mini-masterpieces".

The money raised from the "heART project" will be used for research in to the prevention, treatment and cure of heart disease, the charity said.

It was the second time the anonymous auction had been held.

Image caption People took the opportunity to see the art in close-up at a viewing evening

