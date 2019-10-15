Image caption Pippa Hale's design was chosen from four potential artists

Suggestions are being sought for names to feature on a sculpture to champion the achievements of women in Leeds.

The 5m (16ft) high artwork, titled 'Ribbons', is intended to redress the gender balance of public sculpture in the city.

The work will consist of several metal ribbons, each displaying the names of notable women.

The idea was developed by Leeds West MP Rachel Reeves along with the council and art university.

Ms Reeves said it was a chance to honour inspiring women from all walks of life.

She said anyone could make suggestions, which could include women who have participated in sports, business people, or writers, to unsung heroes and those who have dedicated their lives to helping others such as nurses, teachers or volunteers.

The sculpture, made by artist Pippa Hale, will be located in the public space between the City College's campus and Leeds Playhouse.

Judith Blake, leader of the city council, said: "Leeds proudly celebrates the achievements of the many women whose individual struggles and accomplishments have helped make our city the place it is today and this new artwork will stand as an example of inclusion and progress for future generations."

