Image copyright Google Image caption Nathaniel Suggitt's body was discovered inside a property on Love Lane Terrace

Police investigating the death of a 90-year-old man are trying to trace a mobile phone and gold ring.

Nathaniel Suggitt's body was found with stab wounds at his flat on Love Lane Terrace in Pontefract, West Yorkshire, on 5 October.

Glyndwr Wayman, 49, also of Love Lane Terrace, has been charged with his murder and remanded in custody.

Police believe the phone and ring were stolen from Mr Suggitt's home between 5 and 6 October.

Officers were called just before 21:00 BST on 5 October with a concern for safety report relating to an address in Love Lane Terrace.

Emergency services attended and found the body of Mr Suggitt, who was known as Terry, inside the flat.

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Police believe items similar to those pictured were stolen from Mr Suggitt's home

Det Ch Insp Heather Whoriskey said: "We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr Suggitt's murder and are appealing for help to locate items which we think were missing from his property."

She said the force would like to speak with anyone who has seen or has been offered a Vodafone Mobiewire Ayasha mobile phone and a gold signet ring with a black onyx recently.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.