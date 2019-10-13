Image copyright PA Media Image caption Enthusiasts arrived on the Haworth Steampunk Express

Hundreds of steampunks have descended on the Pennine village of Haworth for a festival dedicated to the genre.

The event features parades, fashion shows, music and burlesque acts.

Tea duelling - who can keep a dunked biscuit intact for the longest - is another highlight and in keeping with the movement's courteous ethos.

Steampunk began as a sub-genre of science fiction which imagines a future powered by steam and clockwork but from a Victorian perspective.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Steampunk often features steam-powered machinery imagined in the future

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Participants go all out with their make-up and costume

The two-day event also included photography shoots and performances from burlesque star Velma Von Bon Bon and music from Mr B - The Gentleman Rhymer.

Organisers said Haworth, home to the Bronte sisters, provided the perfect setting for a steampunk event because of its cobbled streets and Victorian aesthetic and buildings.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Organisers said the Victorian buildings and cobbled streets were a perfect backdrop

Michael Young, one of the organisers, said it was a great atmosphere and one of his favourite events was the tea duelling discipline, which "takes real skill" and can only be played with malted milk biscuits.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Hundreds of people descended on the small village

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Goggles and Victorian dress feature heavily

The genre draws on the influences of sci-fi novelists HG Wells and Jules Verne.

According to one participant, Alan Chapman, steampunk imagines "the future from a Victorian perspective", where machinery "would be clockwork or steam-powered".

Over the years it has evolved into a lifestyle movement. Mr Chapman's wife Jackie said she enjoyed the social side of it - "getting dressed up and becoming a different person."

Proceeds from the event are being donated to the Sue Ryder Manorlands hospice in Oxenhope.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Compasses, headwear and umbrellas are some of the more typical accessories

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The event, now in its seventh year, is a great social occasion, according to those attending

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Visitors come from all over the UK and Europe

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Dogs are welcome too - although they don't have to dress up

