Actors occupying four beds in Leeds city centre are hoping to raise awareness of how isolated the elderly can feel.

Performers will tell stories about "the often-hidden life experiences of the isolated old", organisers said.

Alan Lyddiard, artistic director of The Performance Ensemble, a theatre company for people aged over 60, said it would make people think.

He described it as "incredibly powerful piece of street theatre".

The performance, called Bed, was devised by members of the London-based Entelechy Arts Theatre Group in response to them "feeling invisible" in public places.

Mr Lyddiard, who brought the show to Leeds, said it represents those who are marginalised in society and would give members of his company the chance to tell their stories and highlight social concerns.

Each bed has a person under its covers and will hopefully evoke curiosity from passersby, he said.

It is part of a series of events which make up the Leeds Playhouse open weekend.

Mr Lyddiard said his company was also looking to recruit 1,000 older people for a new project involving sixteen double-decker buses. Each will travel around different parts of the city with actors onboard telling stories.

