Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Police said the attack on officers was "completely unacceptable"

Fourteen youths have been given Asbos after a police van was set on fire in Leeds.

The youngsters, all under 18, were responsible for a "catalogue of incidents" on the Halton Moor estate.

Leeds City Council said the community had been blighted by their behaviour, which included putting fireworks through letterboxes.

They were given curfews and banned from using abusive language and loitering outside shops in the area.

The council applied for the Asbos - or anti-social behaviour orders - following an incident where a police crime scene investigation van was set alight after being called to Ullswater Cresent.

Image copyright YappApp Image caption The fire happened while officers were "attending a disturbance", West Yorkshire Police said.

Image copyright YappApp Image caption The van was torched after officers withdrew on foot

Youths from the area also threw bricks at police officers as they tried to put out the fire on 19 September.

The youths have been banned from behaving "in a manner that causes nuisance or annoyance" to local residents and given a curfew meaning they have to be at home between 20:00 and 06:00 every night.

Failure to comply with the restrictions could result in further measures such as supervision orders or detention.

Image caption The council said the behaviour of the 14 youths had been "completely unacceptable"

West Yorkshire Police said officers would be monitoring the area over the coming weeks and months.

Supt Jackie Marsh said: "The quality of life of local residents in Halton Moor has been really badly affected by repeated incidents of crime and anti-social behaviour linked to this group.

"We are determined to keep doing everything we can to tackle the issues, and this latest action should serve as a very clear warning to those who selfishly persist in making other peoples' lives a misery."

