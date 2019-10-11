Leeds Light Night: Giant projections illuminate city
Huge installations and giant light projections have brought thousands of people into a city centre.
More than 60 performances in the two-day Light Night Leeds festival, which started on Thursday, are to transform the city for its 15th year.
Various landmarks are being used as the background for the annual free arts and light festival with contributions from artists around the world.
The event got under way with a parade of light and sound along the Headrow and through the city centre.
Each artwork was tailored to themes of Mind, Body and Spirit in one of 11 zones across the city.
Councillor Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council, said: "Once again we've seen thousands of people and families come together at the heart of the city centre and be captivated and inspired by this truly incredible spectacle."
Light Night Leeds will continue on Friday from 18:00 BST until 23:00.
