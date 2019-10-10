Image copyright West Yorkshire POlice Image caption Police released CCTV footage in an attempt to trace Mr Suggitt's movements

A man has been charged with the murder of a 90-year-old.

Nathaniel Suggitt, known as Terry, was found with stab wounds at his flat on Love Lane Terrace in Pontefract, West Yorkshire, on Saturday.

Glyndwr Wayman, 49, also of Love Lane Terrace, will appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Friday, police said.

He has also been charged with an unrelated robbery offence which occurred on 13 September.

Police released CCTV footage of Mr Suggitt in a supermarket in an attempt to trace his movements before his death.

