Image caption The artists' identities will only be revealed after the auction

Anonymous artworks, some created by celebrities, have gone on show before being auctioned for a charity.

Heart Research UK is hosting the exhibition at Northern Ballet in Leeds.

Works by Robert Smith, lead singer of The Cure, gardener Alan Titchmarsh, comic Keith Lemon and cartoonist Ralph Steadman are among the 400 pieces.

Although a full list of artists is available to all bidders, the identity of the artist will only be revealed after the auction, the charity said.

Other contributors include Alan Ayckbourn, Chesney Hawkes, Liza Tarbuck and Zoë Wanamaker, according to the catalogue.

The A5 postcard-sized works for the "anonymous heART project" are being auctioned online until Sunday.

Image caption No bidder will know the identity of the artist until after the auction

The exhibition also feature larger pieces of artwork by professional artist that will be sold at auction.

All money raised is to be used to fund research into the prevention, treatment and cure of heart disease.

The project is in its second year and the last auction raised about £44,000 for the Leeds-based Heart Research UK.

Kate Bratt-Farrar the charity's chief executive said some bidders were looking for a bargain or were followers of a celebrity trying to spot their work and others charity supporters.

"It takes us a year to collect the pieces in but I'd love it to grow, Leeds is our home and its nice to be home", she added.

The amount raised is due to be announced early next week.

