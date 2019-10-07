Image copyright Google Image caption The body of a 90-year-old man was discovered inside a property in Pontefract, on Saturday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 90-year-old man was found dead in West Yorkshire.

Police were called to a property on Love Lane Terrace, Pontefract, shortly before 09:00 BST on Saturday, following reports of concern for safety.

The victim's identity is yet to be released and a post-mortem examination is being carried out to determine the cause of death, detectives say.

A 49-year-old man is in custody as police inquiries continue.

