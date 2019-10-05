Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Willow Lane in Birkby early on Saturday

A man has been badly injured in a stabbing in the early hours of Saturday.

Police were called to reports of an assault in Willow Lane in Birkby, Huddersfield at 04:21 BST.

A man in his 30s was found with a stab wound and taken to hospital for treatment.

West Yorkshire Police said the man suffered a "serious injury" and appealed for any witnesses to contact them.