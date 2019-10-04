Image copyright Google Image caption The officers were called to help a woman whose car was being damaged, and the suspect was still on the scene

Two police officers were attacked while answering a 999 call, with one of them knocked unconscious.

The male officers were called to help a woman whose car was being damaged in Royds Avenue, Paddock, Huddersfield, at about 20:35 BST on Thursday.

They went to a nearby house to make an arrest but were set upon inside. One officer was further attacked while lying unconscious on the floor.

Three men and a woman were arrested on suspicion of assault.

West Yorkshire Police said the four people were being questioned and inquiries were ongoing.

Both officers were taken to hospital with injuries to their faces and necks, but were later discharged.

Chief Constable John Robins said: "If it were not for the swift response of their colleagues, who rushed to help them, I dread to think what the outcome may have been.

"Thankfully they were not admitted [to hospital], but both will require further treatment for their injuries as outpatients, in due course.

"They are not fit to return to work at the moment, which means there are now even fewer officers to keep our communities safe."

He added: "I have said it before and I say it again - it is wholly inappropriate that police officers should be treated in this way."

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police.

