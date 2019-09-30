Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Barkerend Road, Bradford, on Sunday night

A woman in her 50s has been shot in Bradford.

Police were called to an address in Barkerend Road after reports of shots being fired at about 23:30 BST on Sunday.

The woman was found with suspected gunshot wounds and taken to hospital for treatment, where she is said to be in a stable condition.

It is believed to have been a targeted attack and roads have been closed near the junction with Killinghall Road.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Extra patrols will be operating in the area today to provide reassurance to the community."

