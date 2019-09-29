Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Work on the new concourse roof started in December

Work on a new roof at Leeds railway station has been completed.

The transparent canopy over the main concourse is part of a £161m redevelopment of the station and the surrounding area.

Other work includes new ticket gates and refurbishment of the toilets. Later redevelopment will see part of the road outside pedestrianised.

The finishing of the new roof coincides with the arrival in the city of the UCI World Championships cycle race.

Work began on the station in December. The whole project, which will include building a new platform and altering track layouts, is expected to be completed by 2021.

A Network Rail spokesman said: "Those using Leeds station are already feeling the benefit, with much more natural light entering the main concourse and creating a more pleasant environment."

Image copyright Leeds City Council Image caption The area around the station is being transformed as part of a £500m redevelopment plan

The revamp is part of a proposed £500m masterplan to transform the area around the station.

