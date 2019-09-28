Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Police put out an appeal to find Steve Convery on Thursday

Police officers investigating a man's disappearance have found a body.

West Yorkshire Police said the family of Steve Convery had been informed of the discovery.

An appeal for help to find Mr Convery, 64, from Bingley, West Yorkshire was launched on Thursday.

Police said the body, "believed to be that of a man in his 60s" was found in North Yorkshire. The force said it was not treating the death as suspicious.

