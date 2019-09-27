Man in court over Bradford City doctor cycle death

A man has appeared in court accused of causing the death of a Bradford City Football Club doctor who was hit by a vehicle while out cycling.

Vince Cavaliere, 58, was on Moor Road, Ilkley, when he was hit by a Land Rover Discovery on 22 June 2018. He died in hospital 11 days later.

Mike Buck, 45, of Southfield Road, Burley-in-Wharfedale, is charged with causing death by careless driving.

A provisional trial date was set at Bradford Crown Court for 2 March 2020.

No plea was entered by Mr Buck and his bail was extended.

His barrister Paul Greaney QC described the case as "sad and complex in equal measure" and said the trial could last between three and four days.

Dr Cavaliere had been the football club's doctor since 1992 and was also a GP at the Idle Medical Centre in Bradford.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary after the collision but died from his injuries on 3 July.

