Image copyright Google Image caption The Chantry Bridge is one of only three in England to have a chapel built on it

Thieves dressed as workmen stole paving stones from a medieval bridge during the daytime, police said.

Around £500 worth of Yorkshire stone was taken from the Chantry Bridge in the centre of Wakefield.

The theft took place between 11:00 and 15:00 BST on 13 September, West Yorkshire Police said.

The force has warned people to "be wary of anyone offering a quantity of Yorkshire stone for sale at low prices in suspicious circumstances".

The 320ft (98m) long Chantry Bridge was built between 1342 and 1356 and spans the River Calder.

It has a Grade I listed medieval chapel on it, which is one of only three surviving bridge chapels in England.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.