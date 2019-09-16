Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Aleksander Pawlak died in the street after being found injured in Wakefield

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a man who died after being found injured in the street.

Aleksander Pawlak, 30, was discovered in Pinderfields Road, Wakefield, shortly after midnight on 9 September, West Yorkshire Police said.

Emergency services were called out but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marceli Szymanski, 19, of Mallards Road, Southampton, was due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with murder.

Three men, two aged 23 and one aged 27, and a 20-year-old woman were arrested in Southampton at the weekend on suspicion of murder, police said.

They all remain in police custody.