Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Bethany Fields, 21, was described as "a kind, giving, and loving daughter" by her family

The family of a woman who died after being found injured in the street have described her as a "kind, giving, and loving daughter".

Bethany Fields, 21, died at the scene in Fitzwilliam Street, Huddersfield, on Thursday evening after she was discovered injured.

Paul Crowther, 35, of Elm Way in Birstall, will appear in court later charged with her murder.

Her family said Ms Fields was "the brightest star" who was "sadly missed".

In a statement, they said: "A daughter, who any parent would have been proud of, much loved and respected by all; family, friends, work colleagues and fellow students.

"Bethany had a bright future ahead of her. She was studying Environmental Geography at university, travelling to Iceland to study the effects of glacial melts on the environment and to the Canary Islands to study volcanoes.

"She was musically gifted, starting on a music mentoring course and gradually during the holidays working at a studio.

"More recently, she worked with a charitable organisation for people with physical and learning difficulties. Through this, she brought much joy and pleasure into other people's lives.

"Bethany had a wonderfully pleasant nature, with a love of nature, plants and animals.

"She will be sadly missed, but never forgotten, forever in our hearts and thoughts.

"Heaven has gained the brightest star of them all. Thanks to everyone for the support. It is very much appreciated."

