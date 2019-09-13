Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Police have issued a picture of three men they want to trace and the car they were travelling in

Three potential witnesses have been urged to contact police investigating the death of a man found inside an abandoned car.

The men were seen near the Nont Sarah's Hotel on New Hey Road in Scammonden, near Huddersfield, on 28 August.

Three days later, on 31 August, Najeebullah Nekzad, 19, was found inside the Fiat Punto.

West Yorkshire Police said the men "could hold vital information and not even realise the significance of it".

The force has also appealed to other motorists who may have been in the area to get in touch.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Nekzad, from Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, died from neck injuries.

The car he was found in had been parked in the area for several days, police said.

Det Supt Pat Twiggs said the men were seen taking pictures of the hotel before leaving in the direction of Denshaw.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Nekzad was found by an officer investigating reports of an abandoned vehicle

"The body was left in a very remote spot - there isn't much around so it is likely you would remember if you were in the area and had reason to stop," Det Supt Twiggs said.

Mr Nekzad's death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Two men from the Manchester area, aged 35 and 18, arrested on suspicion of murder have been released under investigation.

