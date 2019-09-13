Image copyright Barry Swain Facebook Image caption Barry Swain shot the geese on land at Rodley with the permission of the landowner

Residents have criticised a man who shot Canada geese on farmland.

Barry Swain began shooting the birds on land at Rodley, Leeds with the landowner's permission.

In a poster sent to residents he claimed he was stopping a "infestation" and it was a "much needed job to be done and cannot be prevented".

But people living locally have said they were upset by "dead and injured birds falling from the skies into our gardens".

The BBC has approached Mr Swain for a comment.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said it was open season for Canada geese in England meaning they can be shot as long as it is done within certain conditions.

Resident Kathryn Porte claimed "dead birds and injured birds were falling from the skies into our gardens".

She added: "I think that if there does need to be a cull, there are more humane ways to get rid of the geese."

Image copyright Handout Image caption Some residents in Rodley had this leaflet delivered to their homes

Another resident, Tracy Wale, said: "We do understand that there are certain things that have to be done to keep wildlife in check [but] I haven't seen anywhere near the numbers that would substantiate a cull of this type."

In a statement the RSPCA said: "We feel that only if there is a serious problem and non-lethal means are ineffective or impractical should lethal control be contemplated.

