Huddersfield: Woman dies after being found 'seriously injured'

  • 13 September 2019
Fitzwilliam Street in Huddersfield Image copyright Google
Image caption A police cordon has been put in place on Fitzwilliam Street

A woman has died after she was found seriously injured in a town centre.

Emergency services were called to Fitzwilliam Street in Huddersfield just after 18:10 BST and a police cordon was put in place.

West Yorkshire Police said the woman, whose age has not been released, was found "seriously injured" and later died.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and inquiries into the incident are continuing.

