Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Kyle Campbell and Kayleigh Siswick were convicted over the death of toddler Riley Siswick

Three police officers will face a misconduct hearing over claims they failed to properly investigate the murder of a three-year-old boy.

Riley Siswick died after being attacked by his mother's boyfriend Kyle Campbell in Huddersfield in February 2016.

Det Ch Insp Mark Swift, Det Insp George Bardell and PC Oliver Scoones face allegations of gross misconduct at a hearing on Monday.

It follows an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The West Yorkshire Police officers allegedly failed to conduct a thorough investigation and prepared a report to a coroner that was incomplete or misleading.

They are alleged to have breached standards of behaviour which could warrant dismissal, the IOPC said.

'Discredit service'

Det Insp Bardell and Det Ch Insp Swift also face an allegation they failed to supervise an investigation appropriately and PC Scoones faces an allegation he attempted to influence a witness over the evidence they provided.

During a trial at Leeds Crown Court earlier his year, the jury heard Riley was found dead in February 2016 two days after he had been hit by Campbell.

The court heard the assault came "either from a fist or by jumping or stamping on him or by striking him with an object".

Campbell was found guilty of murder and causing or allowing the death of a child. He was given a life sentence with a minimum of 20 years.

Riley's mother Kayleigh Siswick was found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child and was jailed for seven years.

A referral was made to the IOPC in December 2016 by West Yorkshire Police in relation to the initial investigation into Riley's death.

Following the court case, Kirklees Council also announced it was to conduct a serious case review into the case.

