Image copyright Highways Agency Image caption The clear up operation has been on going for several hours

Part of the M1 has been closed after a lorry carrying 44 tonnes of glass bottles overturned.

Highways England said the northbound carriageway would remain shut until 11:00 BST between junction 38 and 39 while the vehicle was removed.

The lorry overturned after it was involved in a crash with a car between the junctions for Haigh and Durkar in West Yorkshire in the early hours.

Police said the male driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

Image copyright Highways England Image caption The collision happened at about 02:00 BST

Image copyright Highways England Image caption The lorry was loaded with glass

Highways England tweeted that drivers faced delays and diversions were in place.

It said there had been a substantial fuel spillage across the carriageway, with crews working through the night to clear the road.