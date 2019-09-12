M1 closed after lorry carrying glass bottles overturns
Part of the M1 has been closed after a lorry carrying 44 tonnes of glass bottles overturned.
Highways England said the northbound carriageway would remain shut until 11:00 BST between junction 38 and 39 while the vehicle was removed.
The lorry overturned after it was involved in a crash with a car between the junctions for Haigh and Durkar in West Yorkshire in the early hours.
Police said the male driver of the car suffered minor injuries.
Highways England tweeted that drivers faced delays and diversions were in place.
It said there had been a substantial fuel spillage across the carriageway, with crews working through the night to clear the road.