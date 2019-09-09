Goole woman named as M62 crash victim
- 9 September 2019
A woman killed in a four-vehicle crash on the M62 in West Yorkshire has been named by police.
Karen McDonagh, 51, from Goole, East Yorkshire was killed on Thursday, on the eastbound carriageway, near Huddersfield.
West Yorkshire Police renewed an appeal for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.
A 47-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.
The crash involved a Volvo HGV, a Volkswagen Passat, an Iveco and a Volkswagen Toureg.