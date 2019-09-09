Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption The body of Jonathan Dews was found at a house on Brighton Street, Wakefield on Friday

Three men have been charged with murder after a man was found dead at a house in Wakefield.

The body of Jonathan Dews, 42, was found at the property on Brighton Street after emergency services were called to a fire on Friday.

Police have not released the cause of Mr Dews' death.

Scott Crutchley, 24, Jordan Metcalfe, 24, and Nathan Redmond, 21, all from Wakefield, will appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court later.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.