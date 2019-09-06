Image copyright Redemption Bridge Image caption The charity bought the Leyland bus in August

A bus that a charity planned to turn into a mobile hygiene and support centre for homeless people has been smashed up by vandals.

Bradford-based Redemption Bridge bought a Leyland bus, which they hoped to fit out with showers, a laundry, kitchen and counselling facilities.

It was in storage, in Halifax, while the group raised £6,000 needed for its refurbishment when it was vandalised.

West Yorkshire Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

The incident took place sometime between Tuesday at 20:20 BST and Wednesday at 09:00 BST, a spokesperson said, but the charity would rather not disclose the exact location.

Redemption Bridge is a relatively new charity set up by volunteers Stephen Morton, Louise Savage, Rob and Liz Linden, to provide services for homeless people in Bradford.

Image copyright Redemption Bridge Image caption West Yorkshire Police are asking anyone with information to contact them

Ms Savage said the bus was bought in August and the next stage was to raise money to kit it out with a shower, washing machines and dryers.

She said they wanted to provide "somewhere the visitors can sit, hopefully get a haircut and have a chat as well as helping them with mental health and housing".

"It's a new project we are bringing to Bradford, there isn't anyone providing this service in the outreach programmes and when we spoke to other organisations they said it would be a welcomed asset."

Mr Linden said: "To start with it felt like a devastating blow, but now so many people are sharing what we are doing, sending well wishes and offering advice and help.

"Perhaps this event may end up being a spring board to help us get on the road quicker than ever."

He added the group had so far raised about £350 towards the project and were asking people to donate building materials towards the bus, wood, electrical wire, plumbing pipes and fittings.

