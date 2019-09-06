Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Boris Johnson: "I'd rather be dead in a ditch" than ask for Brexit delay

A chief constable was "disappointed" his officers were used as a backdrop in a speech by Boris Johnson about Brexit.

Thirty five officers stood behind the prime minister during the speech which was scheduled to mark a recruitment campaign for an extra 20,000 officers.

Mr Johnson was accused of politicising the police by having them present during Thursday's speech in Wakefield.

Chief Constable John Robins previously said he was pleased his force was "the focal point" of a recruitment drive.

But on Friday, he said: "It was the understanding of West Yorkshire Police that any involvement of our officers was solely about police officer recruitment.

"We had no prior knowledge that the speech would be broadened to other issues until it was delivered.

"I was therefore disappointed to see my police officers as a backdrop to the part of the speech that was not related to recruitment."

Although the speech in Wakefield focused on police funding, it also referenced a possible general election and was critical of Jeremy Corbyn.

John Apter, chairman of the Police Federation for England and Wales, said: "I am surprised that police officers were used as a backdrop for a political speech in this way.

"I am sure that on reflection all concerned will agree that this was the wrong decision and it is disappointing that the focus has been taken away from the recruitment of 20,000 officers."

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Johnson took part in walkabouts in Leeds and Wakefield where he was approached by a member of the public who shook his hand before politely asking him to leave his town.

The encounter led to the the hashtag PleaseLeaveMyTown trending on Twitter.