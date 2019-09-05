Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Boris Johnson: "I'd rather be dead in a ditch" than ask for Brexit delay

Boris Johnson should not have used police officers in the background of a "political speech about Brexit", a police boss has said.

Some 35 officers stood for at least 20 minutes while the prime minister made a speech on police funding in Wakefield.

West Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson said it was a "political stunt".

Chief Constable John Robins said he was pleased the force was "chosen as the focal point" for the speech.

He welcomed Mr Johnson's pledge to increase police funding which was the main reason for Mr Johnson's speech.

But Labour PCC Mr Burns-Williamson said he was not consulted about details of the prime minister's visit.

He has contacted the Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police for an explanation after the force's new recruits stood in rows, in front of an old-style police box.

Although the speech focused on police funding, it also referenced a possible general election and was critical of Jeremy Corbyn.

During the speech, one officer apparently became unwell and had to sit down, leading to Boris Johnson asking if she was unwell.

The officer then stood up minutes later before being checked by the PM as he finished. She was then attended to by colleagues.

Mark Burns-Williamson has called for the prime minister to apologise

Mr Burns-Williamson has called for the prime minister to apologise.

"To use police officers as the backdrop to what became a political speech was inappropriate and they shouldn't have been put in that position," he said.

"It clearly turned into a rant about Brexit, the opposition and a potential general election.

"There's no way that police officers should've formed the backdrop to a speech of that nature."

Yvette Cooper, another Yorkshire MP, also criticised Mr Johnson's use of police officers as a backdrop, saying it was "an abuse of power".

The chairwoman of the Commons Home Affairs Committee described it as a "political stunt" and said it was "completely unacceptable to use them in this way".

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said the prime ministerial visit was pre-arranged to launch a "recruitment campaign for an extra 20,000 new police officers".

