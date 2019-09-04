Image copyright YappApp Image caption Armed police have been seen outside Asda on Killingbeck Drive following the robbery

A group of armed robbers wielding an axe and a sawn-off shotgun have stolen cash being delivered to an ATM.

Security guards were threatened and forced to hand over cash due to be delivered to the machine at an Asda store on Killingbeck Drive in Leeds at about 07:00 BST.

The suspects fled the scene in a white van which was later found on fire in a nearby cemetery.

Police said they were searching for five or six men.

Det Insp Al Burns, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "This was a really frightening experience for the staff involved.

"Although no-one was physically injured, they have been left very badly shaken by what happened."

He added officers were treating the robbery, at the supermarket's petrol station, "very seriously" and carrying out "extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances and to identify those responsible".

Armed police have been seen outside the store as investigations continue.

It is not believed to be linked to an armed robbery at a post office in Leeds on 3 September.

Police want to hear from any witnesses, particularly those with mobile phone or dashcam footage.

