Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Romanian national Nicolae Fratutescu, 49, went missing after he was arrested for rape and other offences in May 2016

A convicted murderer who sparked a police manhunt after he was arrested for raping a woman has been jailed for 10 years.

Romanian national Nicolae Fratutescu, 49, attacked the woman at his Bradford flat in 2016 but a year later police issued an appeal after he went missing.

A jury at Bradford Crown Court found him guilty of rape, attempted rape, false imprisonment and assault.

He previously served 10 years in jail for a murder in Romania 20 years ago.

Jurors were told Fratutescu, of Barkerend Road, Bradford, punched his victim in the face - knocking out two teeth - before dragging her upstairs by her hair and pinning her down in his locked flat.

In sentencing, Judge Jonathan Gibson said: "It seems clear that she was trying to climb out of the window of your flat when the police arrived because she was so terrified after the ordeal that she had gone through."

He said the attack was a "prolonged detention and a sustained assault".

Prosecutor Richard Woolfall said the woman had left the UK after the attack and was "unwilling to return for the trial, which meant arrangements had to be made for her to give her evidence via a video link".

Fratutescu was detained after officers forced entry into his flat in May 2016 and saw the victim crying hysterically in the kitchen.

But 16 months later, police launched a public appeal in a bid to trace him. He was eventually found at a property in Bradford earlier this year.

Mr Woolfall confirmed the convicted killer would be deported after serving his sentence.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.